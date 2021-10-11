TVS Supply Chain Solutions raises Rs 590 cr from Exor-managed fund

-
ALSO READ
myTVS raises Rs 375 cr from Exor-backed fund, joins 'super app' race
TVS SCS raises Rs 590 cr from fund managed by Italian business dynasty
Ferrari turns to technology industry for its electric era leader
CARS24 raises $450 mn, nearly doubles its valuation to $1.84 bn
With Zomato's offering, fresh fundraising via IPOs set to hit 14-year high
-
TVS Supply Chain Solutions on Monday said it has raised Rs 590 crore from a fund managed by Europe-based diversified holding company Exor, for its future growth and transformational initiatives.
Earlier this year, Exor, which is controlled by the Angelli family, had, through another fund managed by them, invested in Ki Mobility Solutions, which is a subsidiary of TVS Automobile Solutions, according to a statement.
"The investment by Exor reiterates the company's growth potential and vision. Supply chain as a sector in India is expected to grow in double digits and TVS-SCS will leverage its tech-enabled global solutions to outgrow the industry," said R Dinesh, managing director of TVS Supply Chain Solutions.
He added that this investment will significantly add value to the company's business and provide the necessary impetus to achieve its growth potential.
The company will use the fund to grow its business, further strengthen its technology capability and for other transformational initiatives, it said.
Rothschild & Co partnered with TVS SCS on this transaction in line with the strategic vision of the organisation, the company said.
It added that Khaitan & Co and Nishith Desai Associates acted as counsels to TVS Supply Chain Solutions and Exor, respectively, for this deal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU