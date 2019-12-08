Investors are convinced with CSB Bank's transformation story: CEO Rajendran

In its 100th year, CSB Bank, formely known as Catholic Syrian Bank, went public and its Rs 410 crore IPO was subscribed a whopping 86.89 times.

C V R Rajendran, managing director and chief executive officer, who was instrumental on convincing Fairfax to invest Rs 1,200 crore in CSB AROUND 22-months back, spoke to T E Narasimhan on what convinced investors, how the bank wants to position itself against NBFCs and what are its future plans. Edited excerpts: What are the factors that attracted investors and led to the stellar performance of CSB's IPO? Investors are convinced ...