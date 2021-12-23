IOC to invest Rs 9,028 crore for setting up a new crude oil pipeline

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will set up a new pipeline that will run from Mundra in Gujarat to Panipat in Haryana and will have a capacity of 17.5 million tonnes per annum (mmtpa).

A company statement would build nine tanks of 60,000 kilolitres each at Mundra, increasing its operational and storage requirements in the country. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,028 crore. The investment proposal was approved by the IndianOil Board, at its meeting held on December 20.

said it is implementing a project for capacity expansion of Panipat refinery from 15 MMTPA to 25 MMTPA along with the installation of Polypropylene Unit and Catalytic Dewaxing Unit with targeted completion in the second quarter of financial year 2024-25.

The new pipeline and storage would help in meeting the enhanced need of crude oil requirement due to the expansion of the Panipat refinery. The crude oil pipeline project will be completed alongside the commissioning of Panipat refinery expansion, the statement said.

IOCL operates a network of more than 15,000-km long crude oil, petroleum product and gas pipelines and, as a pioneer in oil pipelines in the country, manages one of the world's largest oil pipeline networks. It added 337 km of additional pipeline length during the year 2020-21 and plans to continuously expand the network in line with growth in business.