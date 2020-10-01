JUST IN
IPL 2020: 1 in 3 viewers watched tournament in opening week, says BARC

About 269 million viewers across 86 million households watched the T20 tournament in the first week

Viveat Susan Pinto 

The opening week of the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) saw 15% growth in viewing minutes as compared to the same period in the last edition, data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council shows. BARC said one in three viewers watched the IPL.

About 269 million viewers across 86 million households watched the T20 tournament in the first week, as audiences rushed to catch up with live-action sports.

Urban households and males led viewership, though BARC expects more people to tune into the tournament in the weeks ahead.

First Published: Thu, October 01 2020. 23:54 IST

