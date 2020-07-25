JUST IN
IPL 2020: Tournament in festive season puts advertisers on strong wicket

Experts see uptick in ad revenue after dull first half

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held from September 19 to November 8 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced Brijesh Patel, chairman of the cash-rich league, on Friday. Coming within days of the International Cricket Council’s decision to move the T20 World Cup slated for this year in Australia, it confirms this will be the first IPL season to be held during the festive period in India.

This will also be the third edition to be held abroad. South Africa had hosted the 2009 edition, while the UAE had staged the first half of the tournament in ...

First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 06:10 IST

