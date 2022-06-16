IRB Infra arm achieves financial closure for Rs 6,538-cr project in UP

-
ALSO READ
IRB Infra Developers' net profit rises 4.6% to Rs 72.7 cr in Dec quarter
Private InvIT IRB Infrastructure Trust completes Rs 243 crore fundraising
PM lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut
PM Modi lays foundation stone of 594-km Ganga Expressway in UP
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of sports university in UP on Jan 2
-
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Thursday said its special purpose vehicle and wholly-owned subsidiary Meerut Budaun Expressway Pvt Ltd has achieved the financial closure for the Rs 6,538-crore project in Uttar Pradesh.
The Ganga Expressway Group 1 is a greenfield project to be carried out under Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) mode.
The company in a statement said that a consortium of lenders extended financial support of Rs 2,659 crore for the six-lane greenfield expressway corridor of 129.700 km (expandable to eight lanes) between Meerut and Budaun in Uttar Pradesh.
IRB Infra said that project concession period is for 30 years with traffic link extension provision of six years, including three years construction period, and the company will start construction in full swing in the next couple of months.
IRB Infrastructure Developers chairman and managing director Virendra D Mhaiska said the company is mobilising the resources to commence construction in full swing in next couple of months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU