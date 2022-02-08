IRCTC Q3 net profit soars 168%, firm declares interim dividend of Rs 2

-
-
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday reported 168% jump in net profit at Rs 209 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. It reported net profit of Rs 78 crore in the year-ago period.
IRCTC's Q3FY22 revenue rose 141% to Rs 540 crore as against Rs 224 crore in Q3FY21.
The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share and fixed February 18 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.
On Tuesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.3% higher at Rs 838.75.
