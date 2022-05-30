IRCTC Q4 net profit jumps 106%, firm declares dividend of Rs 1.5

-
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd on Monday reported 106% jump in net profit at Rs 214 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. It reported net profit of Rs 104 crore in Q4FY21.
IRCTC's revenue from operations soared 103% to Rs 691 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 339 crore in Q4FY21.
The company's board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share for FY22.
On Monday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 6.5% higher at Rs 694.85.
