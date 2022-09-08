JUST IN
Israel: Adani-led group gets extension to complete Haifa Port purchase

Israel announced in July it would sell Haifa port, a major trade hub on its Mediterranean coast, to winning bidders Adani Ports and local chemicals and logistics group Gadot for $1.2 bn

Topics
Adani Group | israel

Reuters  |  JERUSALEM 

Adani

A consortium led by India's Adani Group has requested and received an extension from the Israeli government to complete its purchase of Haifa port, Adani's local partner and Israel's Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The extension of a month and a half comes at the consortium's request and takes into account Jewish holidays in Israel, the Finance Ministry said. It set a new final date of Nov. 27.

Israel announced in July it would sell Haifa port, a major trade hub on its Mediterranean coast, to winning bidders Adani Ports and local chemicals and logistics group Gadot for 4.1 billion shekels ($1.20 billion).

Gadot confirmed the group had requested and received the extension. There was no immediate comment from Adani Group.

($1 = 3.4238 shekels)

First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 18:09 IST

