IT companies to hire 20% less people in next financial year: Report

-
ALSO READ
Demand for CXOs doubles as companies race to hire top executives: Report
Lifestyle & grocery retailers reverse FY21 trend, hire over 180,000 people
India's hiring outlook ranked second globally: ManpowerGroup report
Can US recession slam the brakes on Indian IT sector's dream run?
Bosch India unveils first smart campus with capacity to house 10k experts
-
Indian IT companies may hire up to 20 per cent fewer people in campus placements and entry-level hiring in the next financial year (FY24). On the back of the looming fears of a recession in the US and Europe, IT companies have already slowed down hirings and the onboarding process, a report in Mint stated.
Despite strong indicators in the software market, Indian tech companies have been facing high attrition and narrowing margins. Its impact is most likely to be faced during the hiring of freshers, the report added.
In FY23, Infosys is expected to hire 50,000 people from college campuses. Wipro and TCS are likely to hire 30,000 and 40,000 people, respectively. Tech Mahindra Ltd will recruit 15,000 and HCL Technologies Ltd is expected to hire 45,000, Mint said.
Recently, reports have also emerged that many people who were sent offer letters as much as six months ago have not yet received a joining date. Many of these candidates took to social media to raise the issue.
The job offers were made before February 2022, when economic activity was gaining a footing post several waves of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the Russia-Ukraine war has impacted inflation and exacerbated supply chain issues.
In the initial phase of the pandemic, companies worked hard to meet the digitisation needs. This led to more hirings and soaring salaries.
Now, with the lockdown restrictions being removed, companies are waiting to deploy the senior staff in other projects for the company's profitability.
"In FY22, about 470,000 employees were onboarded in the IT and IT-enabled services sector. In FY23, we estimate 350,000-370,000, but in FY24, if the recession continues, the numbers will drop. But at best, it will be similar to FY23," Saran Balasundaram, founder of the tech recruitment firm, HanDigital told Mint.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 12:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU