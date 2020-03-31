Covid-19: Cyient gets nod for production of critical medical equipment

IT and Engineering services company Cyient has received clearance for its Mysore facility to run its Medtech manufacturing lines for the production of critical medial equipment in the fight against Covid-19, the company announced on Tuesday.

Cyient is producing assemblies used in X-ray generators from GE Healthcare and units from Molbio Diagnostics to enable rapid disease testing in India, according to Cyient,

"We We will continue to do everything we can to help reduce the impact of this crisis on our customers' operations as they focus on delivering the technology needed to fight Covid-19 at a national and global level," Rajendra Velagapudi, senior vice president and CEO, Cyient DLM said.

Cyient's factory in Mysore is dedicated to electronic manufacturing process, including printed circuit board assemblies, cable harnesses, and box-builds, according to Rajendra Velagapudi.