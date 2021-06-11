IT major Wipro appoints noted BFSI executive Anup Purohit as CIO

-
ALSO READ
Ebit margin drop, BFSI boost: Analysts' expectation from Wipro's Q4 nos
Wipro Q4 profit jumps 28% YoY to Rs 2,972 crore; revenue rises 3.4%
Wipro eyes 2-4% sequential revenue growth in Q1, closed 12 deals last qtr
Wipro Q4 net profit rises 27% to Rs 2,970 crore, 'best' result in a decade
Wipro Q3 profit grows 21% YoY to Rs 2,968 crore, margins expand 243 bps QoQ
-
Bengaluru-based IT services major Wipro today announced the appointment of Anup Purohit as Chief Information Officer. Purohit brings with him over 25 years of experience across Banking and Financial Services, centered around Innovation in Digital Banking, Financial Management, Business Solutions & Service Delivery, Portfolio & Program Management, Risk & Controls and Information Security.
In his most recent role as the CIO of Yes Bank, Purohit was in charge of spearheading business technology transformation and digital innovation strategy with a focus on bringing future technology into the bank’s current technology stack.
Prior to that, Purohit was associated with financial institutions such as RBL, Barclays and JPMC in leadership roles, where he was responsible for building agile, robust, scalable and resilient technology platforms and processes, IT Infrastructure Solutions and Service Delivery.
In his new role, as Chief Information Officer, Purohit will report to Sanjeev Singh, Chief Operations Officer. “As enterprises reposition themselves and aggressively move towards digital technologies, the role of the CIO in driving transformation has become more significant and complex. I am pleased to welcome Anup and am confident his industry experience will add immense value to the team,” said Sanjeev Singh, Chief Operations Officer, Wipro
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU