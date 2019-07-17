It's continuity and change at Wipro with Rishad Premji at helm: CEO

A change in guards is in the offing at information technology (IT) services major Wipro — founder and Chairman Azim Premji will step down next month and his eldest son Rishad Premji will take over. Chief Executive Officer Abidali Neemuchwala tells Bibhu Ranjan Mishra & Debasis Mohapatra that a good succession plan will take the company to greater heights and Rishad has all the values of his father.

What changes can be expected at Wipro from July 31 when Rishad Premji takes over as the new chairman? The succession planning has been going on for a while. It’s a very ...