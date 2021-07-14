ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri's pay increases 47% to Rs 11.95 crore in FY21

-
ALSO READ
ITC Q4 consolidated net profit falls 3%, declares final dividend of Rs 5.75
ITC Q3 profit falls 11% YoY to Rs 3,587 crore, declares interim dividend
ITC adjusted PAT rises 6.5% in Q4, declares final dividend of Rs 5.75
ITC trades higher for fourth straight day, gains 8% from Monday's low
ITC Q4 preview: Single-digit revenue growth seen; PAT may dip up to 7% YoY
-
The annual remuneration of ITC Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjiv Puri, rose 47 per cent in FY21, as the full-year impact of his revised pay structure came into effect.
Puri’s gross remuneration for the year ending March 31, 2021, stood at Rs 11.95 crore, which includes basic consolidated salary of Rs 2.64 crore, performance bonus and long-term incentives/commission of Rs 6.98 crore and other perquisites.
In FY20, his gross remuneration was at Rs 7.6 crore (the figure does not include contribution to approved pension funds). Puri’s remuneration was approved by shareholders in September 2019 and was effective October 2019. The FY20 remuneration had considered the increased pay only in part.
In 2019, ITC changed the remuneration structure of its key management personnel after its single largest shareholder, British American Tobacco (BAT), decided not to support the company’s proposal to continue with the equity-linked Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOP) in 2018, on grounds of stake dilution.
Historically, ITC used a mix of remuneration and the equity-linked ESOP scheme for retaining and attracting talent. The company's Nomination and Compensation Committee then restructured the compensation of key managerial personnel, including the chairman and managing director and whole-time directors, which was approved by shareholders through postal ballot on September 23, 2019.
As per the terms of the resolution, the annual value of long term incentives for Puri was not to exceed 0.10 per cent of the net profits of the company for the immediately preceding financial year. While recommending the remuneration of Puri, the committee also took into consideration the enlarged role of chairman of the company with effect from May 13, 2019.
In FY20, the company’s profit after tax had grown by 21.4 per cent to Rs 15,136.05 crore on the back of a reduction in corporate income tax rates during the year.
In FY21, revenues and profits were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in the fourth quarter; gross revenue at Rs 48,151.24 crore increased by 3.9 per cent, while profit before tax (before exceptional items) at Rs 17,164.15 crore dropped by 11.1 per cent over the previous year while profit after tax stood at Rs 13,031.64 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU