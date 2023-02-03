JUST IN
ITC Q3 PAT up 12% to Rs 5,031 cr, declares interim dividend of Rs 6/share
Rising demand, better chip supplies powering TaMo's ride out of losses
India Cements Q3 net up seven fold to Rs 133 crore on sale of subsidiary
Zydus Lifesciences net profit rises 24.48% to Rs 622.9 cr in Dec quarter
Steel maker Kamdhenu's Q3 net profit grows 82% to over Rs 12 crore
Aided by subsidiary sale, India Cements record net profit of Rs 90.73 crore
Cognizant Q4 net profit down 9.6% YoY, meets annual guidance for FY22
Alembic Pharma Q3 net dips 29% to Rs 122 cr, revenue rises to Rs 1,509 cr
Mahindra Lifespaces Q3 net up 33% to Rs 33.21 cr, income rises to Rs 198 cr
Deepak Fertilisers Q3 net up 40% to Rs 252 cr, revenue rises to Rs 2,754 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
PIL in SC seeks prosecution for 'artificial crashing' of Adani stock value
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

ITC Q3 PAT up 12% to Rs 5,031 cr, declares interim dividend of Rs 6/share

Revenue from operations increased by 0.8% to Rs 17,122.15 crore from Rs 16,971.18 crore in the previous fiscal quarter

Topics
ITC Ltd | Q3 results | Companies

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

ITC
Photo: Shutterstock

ITC Ltd, on Friday, announced a 12 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 5,031.01 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This compares to a net profit of Rs 4466.06 crore in the previous year, ITC informed in a stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations increased by 0.8 per cent to Rs 17,122.15 crore from Rs 16,971.18 crore in the previous fiscal quarter.

ITC has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per Ordinary Share of Rs 1 each for the financial year

ending on March 31, 2023. The company said that such dividend will be paid between March 3, 2023 and March 5, 2023 to those members entitled thereto.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ITC Ltd

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.