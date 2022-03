ITC stock shines on improving growth outlook: Here are the key triggers

Tobacco major ITC has seen steady gains through the past month, gaining by over 18 per cent in an otherwise flat market. Given the uncertainties of high inflation, and the Ukraine War, investors may be seeing ITC as a potential haven. The positives for the stocks are as follows.

Tobacco has a steady demand and ITC is a near-monopoly in the legal Indian cigarettes market – although most Indian tobacco-users prefer other forms of consumption. It has not seen an increase in tax imposts for the second successive Budget running. The other divisions of the company include ...