ITC ties up with Jubilant FoodWorks to deliver food items via Domino's app

In a first-of-its-kind partnership between a quick service restaurant and a fast-moving consumer goods company, FoodWorks, the master franchisee of the Domino’s brand in India, is partnering with to deliver essential commodities at the consumers doorstep.

The partnership follows ITC’s and FoodWork’s aim to maximise sales and distribution channels while encouraging consumers to stay at home and receive essentials during the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the partnership, a combo pack of ITC-owned Aashirvaad atta and spices such as chilli, coriander and turmeric powder will be available on Domino’s app starting today. Buyers can log into the app under the Domino’s Essentials menu and order the items. While will provide the items, Domino’s will be delivering the products. As of December 31, 2019, Domino’s had 1,325 restaurants in the country across 282 cities and towns.

“Customers can order using the Domino’s App and their order will be delivered safely and hygienically using Zero Contact Delivery. We are happy to partner with Foods for this initiative enabling consumers to procure and receive certain essentials while staying safe at their homes”, Pratik Pota, chief executive officer and whole-time director at FoodWorks said.

This service will be available for consumers first in Bengaluru and then it will be expanded to Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad. As part of its growth strategy for the brand, Jubilant FoodWorks has prioritized expanding geographical footprints, drive innovation, value for money and strengthening the brand offline and online.

In the third quarter of last fiscal year, Jubilant FoodWork’s 14 per cent growth was primarily driven by a strong performance in delivery, especially online sales which now contribute to 87 per cent of the total delivery sales. The Domino’s App saw 4.1 million downloads during the third quarter of the last fiscal year. On a cumulative basis, the Domino’s app has seen a download count of 127 lakh.

“We have redoubled our efforts to expand availability of food products by leveraging various avenues and channels that connect seamlessly with consumers. This valuable partnership with Domino’s during this pandemic will enable us to fulfill the rising demand for food products like Aashirvaad atta and spices”, Hemant Malik, divisional chief executive of the foods division at ITC Ltd said.

To avail this service, customers need to use the latest version of the Domino’s app and click on “Domino’s Essentials” section. Customers will then be able to select the Combo Pack and use digital payment mode to complete the order. Domino’s Safe Delivery Expert will follow the Zero Contact Delivery practice to deliver the package. This service method will ensure that customers are able to receive their order without coming in contact with the Safe Delivery Expert.

At the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, ITC has been focusing on coming up with contingency and business continuity plans and has been producing and supplying essential items only.

The Aashirvaad brand of atta has already become a Rs. 4,500 crore brand for the company and is the market leader in the branded atta segment.