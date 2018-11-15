Jayesh Sanghrajka is Infosys interim CFO amid hunt for permanent executive

-
-
India's second-largest IT services firm Infosys on Thursday said it has appointed Jayesh Sanghrajka as its interim chief financial officer.
Sanghrajka has been appointed the "interim CFO and key managerial personnel of the company" with effect from November 17, 2018, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.
He succeeds MD Ranganath, who will step down from the role on November 16, 2018, it added.
Sanghrajka is currently executive vice-president and deputy chief financial officer at Infosys.
The board is in the process of selecting the next CFO, it added.
Sanghrajka has spent 13 years in Infosys over two stints and worked in various leadership roles in the finance function.
