Jet Airways near deal to buy 50 Airbus A220 jets: Report

is near a deal to buy 50 A220 jets from Airbus, two people familiar with the matter said.

The airline's board was expected to meet on Monday to finalise the deal.

"We are in an advanced stage of discussions with lessors and OEMs (manufacturers) for aircraft, and we will announce our aircraft choice and fleet plans as we make our decisions," a spokesperson for said.

"As we have said before, we are studying all possibilities to find the one that works best for us."

declined to comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)