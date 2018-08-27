Jet Airways posts Q1 loss of Rs 13.23 bn due to higher fuel expenses

-
Jet Airways Ltd, India's second-largest airline by market share, posted a first-quarter loss, hurt by higher fuel expenses.
The airlines posted a loss of Rs 13.23 billion ($188.76 million)in the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of Rs 535 million a year earlier.
Aircraft fuel expenses for the quarter surged 53 per cent to Rs 23.32 billion.
