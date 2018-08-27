JUST IN
Allahabad HC refuses interim relief to power firms from RBI directions
Business Standard

Jet Airways posts Q1 loss of Rs 13.23 bn due to higher fuel expenses

Aircraft fuel expenses for the quarter surged 53% to Rs 23.32 bn

Reuters 

Why Jet is flying low, facing questions from Sebi over results deferment

Jet Airways Ltd, India's second-largest airline by market share, posted a first-quarter loss, hurt by higher fuel expenses.

The airlines posted a loss of Rs 13.23 billion ($188.76 million)in the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of Rs 535 million a year earlier.
 

Aircraft fuel expenses for the quarter surged 53 per cent to Rs 23.32 billion.        

 
First Published: Mon, August 27 2018. 20:32 IST

