Jet Airways revival: Will it get back its slots and traffic rights?

The Kalrock-Jalan consortium, which won the bid for Jet Airways, wants clarity from the government on slots and traffic rights allocation. Jet's slots at airports were allotted to other carriers temporarily, but there are fears that the consortium could face hurdles in securing them back.

“(Jet’s) slots and rights will go back to the pool and get re-allocated according to size and demand of the airline. There are no problems with slots,” said a senior ministry official. Slot demand and allocation will depend on the fleet size, aircraft utilisation, and network.

According to norms, flying between metro routes have to operate certain number of flights to Jammu & Kashmir, the North-East, etc. is expected to begin with a small fleet and will have a gradual ramp up of operations.



