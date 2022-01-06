Jet Airways says its VP-operations Sudhir Gaur has quit the company

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways to have over 100 aircraft in 5 years; HQ will shift to Gurugram
Jet Airways staff unions challenge resolution plan, file appeal in NCLAT
Three senior executives quit financial services firm Paytm, says report
Jet in 'advanced discussions' with Boeing, Airbus for buying aircraft
NCLAT issues notice over PNB's plea against Jet Airways resolution plan
-
Jet Airways on Wednesday said its VP-operations, Sudhir Gaur, who was designated as the airline's 'accountable manager', has quit the company.
The grounded airline, which is expected to resume operations this year under its new promoters Murari Lal Jalan-Kalrock consortium, in a regulatory filing clarified that Gaur was not the interim CEO of the company.
It also said the Monitoring Committee at its meeting on January 5 has provided its "in-principle approval" to the nomination of Priyapal Singh as the new 'accountable manager' of the company.
Jet Airways ceased operations in April 2019.
"Sudhir Gaur is not the 'interim CEO' of the company as reported by certain news agencies. Gaur, who recently resigned from the company, was employed in July 2021 as VP- Operations and designated as the 'accountable manager' of the company (for the purposes of the requirements under civil aviation laws and regulations)," Jet Airways said in the filing.
It said that the day-to-day operations and management of the company are being carried out by the monitoring committee constituted under the Resolution Plan as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
"On account of Sudhir Gaur vacating the office of the accountable manager, the Monitoring Committee has provided their in-principle approval to the nomination of Priyapal Singh as the new accountable manager of the company in its meeting held today (January 5, 2022)," the firm stated, adding Jet Airways has not yet appointed its CEO.
On June 22 last year, the NCLT approved the consortium's resolution plan for grounded Jet Airways, subject to certain conditions. A seven-member Monitoring Committee has also been formed to manage the day-to-day affairs of Jet Airways till the insolvency resolution process is complete.
The consortium had on December 17 last year said that Jet Airways 2.0 plans to start domestic operations at the earliest in 2022 as a full-service carrier.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU