Amazon Seller Services' losses narrow to Rs 4,748.1 crore in 2020-21

-
ALSO READ
Amazon Seller Services gets fresh fund infusion of Rs 1,460 cr from parent
Online used cars seller Spinny finishes ESOP buyback worth $12 mn
Nations renew talks on 'killer robots' as deal hopes narrow
Amazon clarifies to govt on reported legal fee of Rs 8,546cr during 2018-20
Amazon crosses 10 lakh sellers milestone across India
-
Amazon Seller Services, the India online marketplace unit of e-commerce giant Amazon, saw its losses narrowing to Rs 4,748.1 crore for the financial year 2020-21 from the previous year, while its revenue from operations rose 49.3 per cent to Rs 16,200.3 crore, as per regulatory documents.
Amazon Seller Services had recorded a net loss of Rs 5,849.2 crore, while its revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,847.6 crore in FY20.
"The company has suffered a loss of Rs 47,481 (in millions) during the year. The company has posted the revenue from operations of Rs 162,003 (in millions) for the financial year ended March 31, 2021," according to Registrar of Companies filing shared by business intelligence firm Tofler.
According to the filing, Amazon Seller Services saw its total expenses rising from Rs 16,877.1 crore in FY20 to Rs 21,127 crore in FY21.
Employee benefits expense increased to Rs 1,819.8 crore (from Rs 1,382.9 crore), while finance cost rose to Rs 119.6 crore in FY21 (from Rs 108.2 crore in FY20).
Amazon, which competes with players like Walmart-backed Flipkart, is also locked in a legal battle with Future Group over the latter's Rs 24,713-crore asset sale deal with Reliance.
The regulatory filing noted that Amazon Seller Services has received Rs 4,360 crore in fund infusion during FY21 in three tranches.
Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited and Amazon.com.incs Limited were issued shares of Amazon Seller Services worth Rs 2,310 crore in June and Rs 1,125 crore in September 2020, and Rs 925 crore in December 2020, as per the document.
Also, the filing noted that the company has entered into a business transfer agreement with Amazon Wholesale (India) Private Ltd, a related party to the company, whereby the company has transferred its Amazon Devices Business including inventory, employees, related assets and liabilities and vendor/customer contracts related to its products to AWIPL effective from April 1, 2021.
This resulted in a decrease of assets amounting to Rs 2,69 crore and liabilities amounting to Rs 43.4 crore, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU