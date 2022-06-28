Jet claims rights on livery, objects to SpiceJet using it on some planes

has complained to India’s regulator about the use of its livery on aircraft, saying the practice could "mislead the public" and is a safety hazard.

Jet collapsed in 2019 and lessors repossessed its Boeing 737s. Some of these were leased to SpiceJet, which operates them without changing the livery. Jet, which is now owned by the Kalrock Jalan consortium and aims to restart operations in September, has asked the Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) to ask to stop using its livery.

sported blue and ochre colours and had a “flying sun” logo on its tail. tails are painted red.

“It has come to our notice that many of the continue to fly in full Jet Airways’ colours on the fuselage and tail with our name blanked off and overwritten by decals…Some of these aircraft have been involved in accidents/incidents, photographs of which have been widely circulated in the media,” said Captain Priyapal Singh, Jet Airways’s accountable manager, in a letter to the regulator.

“Airline liveries are fundamental statements of branding and corporate identity and all operators endeavour to make theirs as distinctive and readily recognizable as possible. Therefore, it is evident that an operator flying its aircraft in another airline’s livery has a serious potential to mislead the public about the identity of the operator, something which cannot be taken lightly. There is also a safety hazard as it can confuse ground staff and crew operating other aircraft about the identity of the aircraft in question…,” he said.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said that the airline has not received any communication from the DGCA, adding “older planes” (flown earlier by Jet Airways) are being phased out. “These planes are being replaced by the 737Max aircraft,” he said.

On May 20, received DGCA's nod to restart operations. The airline’s air operator certificate was revalidated after reviewed its operational preparedness.

According to a Bloomberg report, Airbus is favourite to win a $ 5.5 billion order from Jet Airways for A320 and A220 aircraft. The airline is in talks with plane manufacturers, and a spokesperson said final negotiations were on with lessors and plane manufacturers for its fleet.