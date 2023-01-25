Jindal Saw Q3 PAT rises manifold to Rs 143 cr, revenue from operationss up

-
ALSO READ
2022 saw delimitation process' completion, electoral rolls' revision in JK
Indices see-saw on Covid fears, fag-end buying in telecom, banking stocks
JSW Energy Q2 net up 37% to Rs 466 cr; Parth Jindal joins board
Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, Paytm, BPCL, SBI, Titan, Adani Ports
Sensex up 515 pts, Nifty tops 17,650 on lower-than-expected US inflation
-
Jindal Saw Ltd on Wednesday reported manifold rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 143.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter.
The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 0.68 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.
The consolidated revenue from operations in the October-December period increased to Rs 5,157.94 crore, over Rs 3,471.04 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal, the filing said.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the company's profitability improved significantly as compared to the previous quarter ended September 2022 on account of positive demand off take and superior execution across key pipe categories.
However, the extreme volatility in foreign exchange rates (Indian rupee to US dollar) continued to impact the net profit of the company during the third quarter of the current financial year.
Stability in key raw material prices helped the company to maintain its order book position despite higher shipments reported in the third quarter of the current financial year. Similar momentum is expected to continue in the coming quarters as well, across all segments driven by better demand visibility.
On the outlook, the company said that the future of the global steel pipe market looks promising with opportunities in oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, automotive, and other industrial sector.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 20:08 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU