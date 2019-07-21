Jio to keep adding subscribers despite decline in average revenue per user

Reliance Jio’s average revenue per user (ARPU) has fallen for the past six quarters. However, it says the focus on subscriber addition will go on. Analysts, however, feel pricing recovery in the sector is around the corner.

From the second half of this financial year, they expect Jio to start raising its prices. As of now, Jio says it is keen to have more subscribers on long-term plans, even if this negatively affects revenue. Declaring the March quarter results, the company said it had 331.3 million consumers, as of end-June. Its ARPU has been slipping consistently — from Rs ...