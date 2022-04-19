JioFiber launches new entertainment plans: All you need to know

on Tuesday announced a slew of new plans for its users under the JioFiber postpaid category, including a new 'zero entry cost' plan for postpaid customers, new unlimited internet connectivity plan at Rs 399, and an entertainment plan at Rs 100. The new plans will come into effect on April 22.

Jio users, under the zero entry cost plan, will get a Gateway Router, Set Top Box including free installation when opting for a new JioFiber postpaid connection.

The telecom company is also offering unlimited internet for its users in its new plan starting at Rs 399 per month. Jio said that its users will be able to access 14 OTT apps by paying Rs 100 or 200 extra per month.

Under the unlimited entertainment plan, Jio users will get access to 14 OTT apps, which can be used on large or small screens and multiple devices. The 14 apps include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, and ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, JioCinema.

Jio users can access unlimited internet through the base plan of Rs 399 per month. With the addition of Rs 100 per month, the plan will be upgraded for users to access 6 OTT plans. Users can access all available 14 OTT apps by upgrading the plan for Rs 200/month.

Existing JioFiber Postpaid users can upgrade to new entertainment bonanza offers through the MyJio app. Users can select the entertainment plan of their choice and pay in advance to use the services.

Meanwhile, JioFiber Prepaid users can upgrade to the new plans by migrating to Postpaid in the MyJio app.