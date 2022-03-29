JioMart Express pilot to start this week as quick deliveries demand rises

Reliance Industries is set to roll out JioMart Express, its instant grocery delivery platform’s pilot, in Navi Mumbai by the end of the week as demand for quick deliveries of items picks up pace. However, the company will not opt for 10-minute delivery, according to a source in the know.

The pilot is expected to begin with select numbers in Navi Mumbai and will eventually be rolled out in phases to include the rest of Mumbai and another one or two cities in the next one to two months. The roll-out of JioMart Express will be similar to that of JioMart, which ...