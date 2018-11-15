JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 net profit down 41% to Rs 78 mn; total income up 9.62%

JUST IN
The net profit was affected by increase in prices of Pet Coke and diesel

Press Trust of India 

JK Lakshmi Cement on Wednesday reported a 40.96 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 78.1 million for the second quarter ended September 30, affected by increase in prices of Pet Coke and diesel.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 132.3 billion in the July-September quarter a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement said in a BSE filing. However, its total income was up 9.62 per cent to Rs 8.51 billion during the quarter under review as against Rs 7.76 billion in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

"Net Sales revenue increased only by 10 per cent to Rs 8.51 billion in Jul-Sept 18 against Rs 7.76 billion in Jul-Sept ’17 due to marginal drop in realisation.
First Published: Thu, November 15 2018. 01:05 IST

