JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 1,524 cr in construction, water segments

Business Standard

JMC Projects Limited (JMC) said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,524 crore in construction and water segments

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India’s current account deficit could inch up to about 3.4% of gross domestic product in the fiscal year that ends in March, Samiran Chakraborty said. (Photo: Bloomberg)

JMC Projects Limited (JMC) on Thursday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,524 crore in construction and water segments.

The orders include an engineering, procurement and construction project for integrated airport development in Asia for Rs 1,012 crore, JMC, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, said in a statement.

It has also bagged water projects worth Rs 370 crore and B&F (Buildings & Factories) projects of 142 crore in India.

"We are delighted with the new order wins, especially the prestigious order for Integrated Airport Development. The new orders in the water and B&F business help us to widen our clientele and further strengthen our order book," JMC CEO and Managing Director SK Tripathi said.

JMC Projects (India) Limited (JMC) is one of the leading civil construction and infrastructure EPC companies in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 12:35 IST

