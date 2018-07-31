JUST IN
JSW begins integration of Aferpi specialised steel plant in Italy

JSW Steel through its wholly-owned subsidiary in Italy acquired 100 per cent stake in Aferpi for Euro 55 million

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JSW

JSW Steel on Tuesday said it has begun integration of Italy-based Aferpi specialised steel plant that it acquired recently.

As part of the integration process, JSW Steel Chairman Sajjan Jindal met employees of Aferpi on Tuesday in Piombino, Italy, the company said in a statement.

"JSW today begins integration of its Aferpi specialised steel plant in Italy," it said.

Later in a tweet Jindal said the plant has potential to be one of the best steel plants in the region.

JSW Steel through its wholly-owned subsidiary in Italy acquired 100 per cent stake in Aferpi for Euro 55 million.

The acquisition of Aferpi will help JSW expand its reach in the specialty steel long products market. The deal would also provide JSW a foothold for future opportunities in the European markets, the company said.
First Published: Tue, July 31 2018. 21:44 IST

