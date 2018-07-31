JUST IN
Business Standard

CBI arrests Saket SHO in bribery case, books Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra

Besides Kumar, an advocate identified as Neeraj Wali has also been arrested

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Station House Officer (SHO) of Saket, Neeraj Kumar, has been arrested by the CBI in an alleged bribery case in which it has booked nine people including Ramesh Chandra, founder of realty firm Unitech Ltd, officials said on Tuesday.

Besides Kumar, an advocate identified as Neeraj Wali has also been arrested, they said.

Both Kumar and Wali were arrested for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 200,000 to settle some matters related to the Unitech Group, the officials said.
First Published: Tue, July 31 2018. 19:56 IST

