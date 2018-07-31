CBI arrests Saket SHO in bribery case, books Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra

-
ALSO READ
SC directs Unitech to file detailed affidavit of assets in India, abroad
Give details of unencumbered assets, they'll be auctioned: SC to Unitech
Unitech Q4 net loss widens to Rs 10 bn on higher operational expenditure
SC asks directors of Unitech Ltd to give details of personal assets
SC refuses custody parole to Unitech MD, orders refund to home buyers
-
Station House Officer (SHO) of Saket, Neeraj Kumar, has been arrested by the CBI in an alleged bribery case in which it has booked nine people including Ramesh Chandra, founder of realty firm Unitech Ltd, officials said on Tuesday.
Besides Kumar, an advocate identified as Neeraj Wali has also been arrested, they said.
Both Kumar and Wali were arrested for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 200,000 to settle some matters related to the Unitech Group, the officials said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU