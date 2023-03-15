JUST IN
Google is not just dominant but 'super dominant', CCI tells NCLAT
Business Standard

JSW Energy board approves allotment of 25,000 NCDs to raise Rs 250 cr

The Board of Directors on October 28, 2022, approved the NCD issue for the raising of funds up to Rs 2,500 crore by way of the private placement

Topics
JSW Energy | NCD | JSW

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JSW Energy
JSW Energy

JSW Energy board on Wednesday approved allotment of 25,000 non-convertible debentures (NCD) on a private placement basis to raise Rs 2,500 crore.

"Finance Committee, at its meeting held on 15th March 2023, approved the allotment of 25,000 Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Taxable, Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh) each aggregating to Rs 250,00,00,000," a BSE filing stated.

The Board of Directors on October 28, 2022, approved the NCD issue for the raising of funds up to Rs 2,500 crore by way of the private placement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on JSW Energy

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 20:39 IST

