JSW Energy plans to raise $30.60 million through 3-year bonds: Report

India's plans to raise 2.50 billion rupees ($30.60 million) through sale of bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The company will pay an annual coupon that is five basis points higher than one-year MCLR rate of State Bank of India and currently works out to be 7.75%, they said.

It has invited commitment bids for Thursday from bankers and investors, and the issue will close for subscription on Friday.

The notes are rated AA by India Ratings.

($1 = 81.7050 Indian rupees)

