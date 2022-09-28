JSW Energy plans to raise $30.60 million through 3-year bonds: Report

-
India's JSW Energy plans to raise 2.50 billion rupees ($30.60 million) through sale of bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.
The company will pay an annual coupon that is five basis points higher than one-year MCLR rate of State Bank of India and currently works out to be 7.75%, they said.
It has invited commitment bids for Thursday from bankers and investors, and the issue will close for subscription on Friday.
The notes are rated AA by India Ratings.
($1 = 81.7050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia,; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 09:50 IST
