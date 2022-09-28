JUST IN
JSW Energy plans to raise $30.60 million through 3-year bonds: Report
SEC fines Oracle $23 mn for bribing officials in India, Turkey, and UAE
Business Standard

JSW Energy plans to raise $30.60 million through 3-year bonds: Report

India's JSW Energy plans to raise 2.50 billion rupees ($30.60 million) through sale of bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday

Topics
JSW Energy | Bond markets

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

JSW Infra plans Rs 10k-cr capex by 2025, including investment in logistics

India's JSW Energy plans to raise 2.50 billion rupees ($30.60 million) through sale of bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The company will pay an annual coupon that is five basis points higher than one-year MCLR rate of State Bank of India and currently works out to be 7.75%, they said.

It has invited commitment bids for Thursday from bankers and investors, and the issue will close for subscription on Friday.

The notes are rated AA by India Ratings.

($1 = 81.7050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia,; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 09:50 IST

