JSW One to combine distribution network of steel, cement businesses

Sajjan Jindal-led is combining its distribution and supply chain expertise across the and businesses under an integrated JSW One initiative.

has presence in Steel, & business in India. Since, all the three products have a common set of customers, in a bid to reach out to this common set of clientele, an integrated effort is being made via the initiative.

JSW One has been created as a marketing initiative and is not a registered company, informed a company source close to the development.

JSW One has commenced operations in the eastern region, which will be scaled-up pan-India over the next couple of years, said in its release today.

Currently JSW Group has 1,766 dealers and 950 dealers in eastern region of India. Out of these, only 110 dealers currently sell both and cement.

The initiative will derive synergies to benefit both the steel and cement businesses by streamlining and maximising the depth and expanse of JSW Group’s sales and supply chain network.

JSW One will also combine the Group’s expertise across product portfolio to provide comprehensive service capability to its customers.

“We have launched JSW One to leverage our Group’s distribution, supply chain and product synergies across both the steel and cement businesses. Through JSW One, we aim to alter the way we market our products to our customers. We already have a strong presence through our various businesses in eastern India, which can be leveraged to quickly scale up our combined offerings in this region,” the release quoted Parth Jindal, managing director at JSW Cement as saying.

JSW One enables the JSW Group to become a one-stop-solution for the consumer’s home-building requirements as well as benefit from the advantages of customer overlaps within the different businesses.

The JSW One initiative will also help channel partners of both the businesses to tap into new revenue streams through the cement and steel products.

JSW One has commenced operations with the cross-selling JSW Neosteel TMT rebars and cement portfolio to its channel partners. It will help expand the Group’s on-ground reach to bring JSW closer to its customers.

The marketing initiative offers an excellent opportunity to deepen the company’s penetration in the eastern market where brands are present and established, said the release.