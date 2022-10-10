JUST IN
JSW Steel reports combined production growth of 12% to 5.68 MT in Jul-Sep

JSW Steel has reported a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in its combined steel production at 5.68 million tonne (MT) in the quarter ended September 2022

JSW steel | Q2 results | Steel productions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The reliefs and concessions sought by JSW were part of the committee of creditors approved resolution plan

JSW Steel has reported a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in its combined steel production at 5.68 million tonne (MT) in the quarter ended September 2022.

In the year-ago-period, its combined steel output was at 5.07 MT, JSW Steel said in a statement.

"JSW Steel reported its group combined crude steel production at 5.68 million tonne, registering a growth of 12 per cent y-o-y, including the production at jointly controlled entities," it said.

The jointly controlled entities include Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) and JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL).

The production at 5.68 MT was 3 per cent down compared to 5.88 MT in April-June period of ongoing fiscal year.

"The drop in production is attributable mainly to extended maintenance shutdowns in JISPL, subdued market conditions in the USA and lower capacity utilisation in other locations in India due to supply and logistics constraints in sourcing of iron ore and steep decline in export volumes," it said.

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 16:36 IST

