Jubilant FoodWorks board to consider share split proposal in February

(JFL), a master franchise of brands such as Domino's and Dunkin' Donuts, on Friday said its board will next month consider a proposal of splitting the equity shares of the firm.

The board, in its scheduled meeting to be held on February 2, 2022, will consider a proposal for "alteration in the capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up."



Shares of the company closed 0.35 per cent down at Rs 3,931.80 on BSE on Friday.

The board would also consider the standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, JFL said in a regulatory filing.

JFL, part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, is India's largest food service company.

The company currently operates more than 1,435 outlets for Domino's Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts and Hong's Kitchen.

It also has franchise rights for Popeyes, an American multinational chain of fried chicken fast-food restaurants, for India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan markets.

