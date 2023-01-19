Jubilant Foodworks plans to invest Rs 900 crore in India in 12-18 months

Food services firm Jubilant Foodworks will invest Rs 900 crore in India in next 12-18 months. The company plans to open 250 stores for Domino's across the country, the company said in a filing.



The firm also announced its overall medium-term outlook to open 3,000 Domino's stores globally.



Furthermore, the company announced its expansion plans for the Popeyes chain in the country.



In its regulatory filing, the company said that it plans to open 40-50 stores for Popeyes in India in the next 12-18 months.



Out of the total CAPEX, Rs 500 crore to Rs 600 crore will be funded towards stores (including re-imaging and maintenance of CAPEX) and digital. Additionally, Rs 300 crore will be set aside for commissaries, it said in an exchange filing.



Moreover, the Bengaluru commissary is expected to be operational by the first quarter of the next financial year (FY24). It has set a total planned investment of Rs 250 crore, the company said.



Last month, the firm also unveiled 20-minutes delivery of India's largest pizza chain, Domino's in 20 zones across 14 cities in India.