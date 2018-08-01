K M Birla, Y C Deveshwar appointed non-official directors in Air India

Renowned industrialists Kumar Mangalam Birla and were on Wednesday appointed as non-official independent directors in Air India, an official order said.

It is perhaps for the first time that big industrialists like them have been named on the board of a public sector enterprise, officials said.

Birla heads the $44.3 billion multinational Aditya Birla Group, which operates in 35 countries across six continents.

is the of ITC, a Kolkata-based company having diversified business in Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector and hotels among others.

The of the Cabinet headed by approved the appointment of Birla and as non-official independent directors in for a period of three years, the order issued by said.

Besides them, Shyamvir Saini and Gurmohinder Singh will be non-official independent directors in and respectively.

has been appointed in and Co Ltd, the order said without citing any details about these people.

has been named non-official independent directors in Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, the order said.

