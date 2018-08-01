TCS beats Reliance Industries, becomes India's most valued company again

(TCS) on Wednesday reclaimed the country's most valued firm status by market capitalisation, pushing Ltd to the second spot.

(RIL) on Tuesday became the country's most valued firm by m-cap, replacing Tata Group's crown jewel from the top slot.

However, RIL's reign was short-lived as it slipped to the second spot in the m-cap ranking with a market valuation of Rs 7.54 trillion on BSE on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the m-cap of stood at Rs 7.56 trillion, which is Rs 14.08 billion more than that of RIL's valuation.

Shares of rose 1.74 per cent to settle at Rs 1,975.10 on BSE and gained 0.45 per cent to end the day at Rs 1,191.15.

TCS had first replaced as the most valued firm more than five years ago.

The IT major in mid-June become the first Indian company to close the trading session with a market valuation of over Rs 7 trillion.

TCS' market valuation had earlier this year went past the Rs 6 trillion level.

The Mumbai-headquartered TCS in April became the first Indian company to close the trading session with over $100 billion market valuation.

The m-cap figure of changes daily with stock price movement.