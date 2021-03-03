Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 1,554 cr

-
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Wednesday said it has won orders worth Rs 1,554 crore.
The orders include those from India, CIS and Latin America in the power transmission business, KPTL said in a statement.
Besides, KPTL's international subsidiary has secured new power transmission projects in Europe.
"These new order wins help us to strengthen our power transmission order book in India and overseas market. Our current year order inflow has reached around Rs 8,000 crore and additionally we have good visibility across all our businesses. Our order book visibility with low debt gives us confidence of growth from long-term perspective," KPTL Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot said.
KPTL is a specialized engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) company in India engaged in power transmission and distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing & logistics business.
The company is currently executing several contracts in India, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, SAARC nations and Far East.
