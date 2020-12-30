Kalpataru Power Transmission secures new orders worth Rs 900 crore

-
ALSO READ
Adani Transmission to buy Kalpataru's transmission asset for Rs 1,286 cr
Kalpataru Power drops plan for new Mumbai office, cites 'investor feedback'
Adani Transmission's profit before tax rises 50% in June quarter
Power transmission sector to get investment worth Rs 1.8 trn by FY25: Icra
Kalpataru Power dips 15% in 2 days after capex plan for office construction
-
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Wednesday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 900 crore in the domestic and overseas markets.
The company said it has won orders in the T&D (transmission and distribution) business from the overseasmarket.
In a regulatory filing, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd said it has secured new orders/notification of award of about Rs 900 crore.
KPTL said it has also bagged engineering, procurement and construction orders for pipeline laying and associated works in India.
KPTL Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot said: "Our current year order inflow is in excess of Rs 5,400 crore and we are favourably placed in projects of over Rs 2,000 crore. We continue to be on track to achieve our targeted numbers for the current financial year".
Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd were trading 2.63 per cent higher at Rs 316.05 apiece on BSE in morning session.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU