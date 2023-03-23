JUST IN
Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic drug with 180-day exclusivity
Bisleri deal dissolved; Tatas to make investments in their own brands
Labour reforms 'targeted at IT sector' bring Foxconn to Karnataka
Anil Agarwal weighing Vedanta stake sale as last resort, says report
No rerating yet for diagnostic players despite price hikes as margins fall
NSE, BSE to put Adani Power under short term ASM again starting today
RailTel bags order worth Rs 34.91 cr for expansion of data centre in MP
Law firms plan fee hikes to retain talent amid 'foreign entry'
Air India revises privilege leaves policy from April 1: Official
Coming to a kirana near you: Reliance Consumer expands FMCG play
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic drug with 180-day exclusivity
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Kapil Rathee elevated to the position of co-founder of Junglee Games

In 2017, Rathee was promoted to the position of Junglee's chief product officer (CPO) and then to the president in 2018

Topics
gaming industry | Gaming companies | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

kapil rathee, junglee games

Junglee Games, on Thursday, announced the elevation of Kapil Rathee to the position of co-founder. Rathee joined the team in 2015 as vice president (VP) of product. In 2017, he was promoted to the position of Junglee's chief product officer (CPO) and then to the president in 2018.

"The elevation recognises Kapil's exceptional contribution to the business as he continues to be an integral part of the company's executive leadership team...Kapil has helped Junglee scale new heights with his growth mindset, strategic data-driven solutions and strong leadership abilities," the company said in a press release.

Before Junglee Games, Rathee held strategy and business consultant roles and also founded TapAndEat, a food and beverages tech startup.

Speaking about the announcement, Ankush Gera, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Junglee Games, said, "Kapil's contribution to Junglee Games has been phenomenal and his dedication deserves this recognition. I couldn't be happier for him and I look forward to seeing him grow in this new role. With the industry witnessing rapid growth, at Junglee we are confident about our approach towards investing and rewarding exceptional human capital within the organisation."

Kapil Rathee said, "This elevation is an opportunity to build from a more strategic vantage point. As we continue to see incredible scale in the business, my focus is to accelerate our current trajectory and make Junglee's brand synonymous with skill gaming."

Junglee Games was founded in San Francisco in 2012 and is a part of the $30 billion Flutter Entertainment Group. It has over 700 employees and has brands like Junglee Rummy, Howzat, PokerIndia and Eatme.io.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on gaming industry

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 12:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.