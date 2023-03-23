Kapil Rathee elevated to the position of co-founder of Junglee Games

Junglee Games, on Thursday, announced the elevation of Kapil Rathee to the position of co-founder. Rathee joined the team in 2015 as vice president (VP) of product. In 2017, he was promoted to the position of Junglee's chief product officer (CPO) and then to the president in 2018.

"The elevation recognises Kapil's exceptional contribution to the business as he continues to be an integral part of the company's executive leadership team...Kapil has helped Junglee scale new heights with his growth mindset, strategic data-driven solutions and strong leadership abilities," the company said in a press release.

Before Junglee Games, Rathee held strategy and business consultant roles and also founded TapAndEat, a food and beverages tech startup.

Speaking about the announcement, Ankush Gera, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Junglee Games, said, "Kapil's contribution to Junglee Games has been phenomenal and his dedication deserves this recognition. I couldn't be happier for him and I look forward to seeing him grow in this new role. With the industry witnessing rapid growth, at Junglee we are confident about our approach towards investing and rewarding exceptional human capital within the organisation."

Kapil Rathee said, "This elevation is an opportunity to build from a more strategic vantage point. As we continue to see incredible scale in the business, my focus is to accelerate our current trajectory and make Junglee's brand synonymous with skill gaming."

Junglee Games was founded in San Francisco in 2012 and is a part of the $30 billion Flutter Entertainment Group. It has over 700 employees and has brands like Junglee Rummy, Howzat, PokerIndia and Eatme.io.