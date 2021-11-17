Karnataka sets up fintech task force with Razorpay, Zerodha founders

The Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) on Thursday said it is setting up a task force which will be led by Harshil Mathur, the founder and CEO of unicorn start-up

The task group will work towards creating a roadmap for the growth of the industry, identifying the opportunities and challenges faced by the ecosystem in the state and leverage the partnering institutions and government to solve them.

B V Naidu, chairman of KDEM, said, “India has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing tech innovation hubs in the world, with Fintech leading the charge as the industry has raised close to $10 billion in investment.”

“India’s financial inclusion and digitisation success story have been made possible by the combined efforts of the government as well as tech innovations, fundamentally disrupting the way masses access financial services,” he added.

The task group also includes Timmanna Gouda of Whatsloan, Miten Sampat of CRED, Nithin Kamath of Zerodha,. Raveesh Naresh of Khatabook, Harsh Jain of Groww, and Johnson Tellis, an advisory council member of KDEM.

Harshil Mathur of said, “This collaboration between the industry and government is a critical milestone for India's fintech ecosystem. As cements its place as a global fintech hub, our task force will work with the government and industry players across the board to unlock new areas of innovation and growth.”