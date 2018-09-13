Kent-RO to tap full capacity at Noida plant by 2021, eyes 15% growth

purifier major RO Systems Ltd aims to achieve the full capacity of its new manufacturing unit at by 2021.

“Production at the new plant has already started and it will be formally inaugurated this month. The facility has the capacity to produce 0.5 million RO units annually. We aim to achieve the full capacity of the plant by 2021-2022”, said Mahesh Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of RO Systems.

The new plant has received an investment of Rs 1.15 billion. The company presently manufactures products at its Roorkee unit that has a capacity of producing 0.6 million units per annum.

In addition, the company has signed a pact with the Uttar Pradesh government for setting up another plant that can produce a million units RO purifiers annually with an investment Rs 2 billion.

Gupta said the company is targeting 15 per cent growth during the current financial year and a turnover of more than Rs 9.50 billion. RO had closed last financial year with a turnover of Rs 8.50 billion, including exports.

The company on Thursday launched its Next Gen RO Purifiers category. These purifiers are equipped with UV protection and real-time digital display of purity.

“When any RO purifier is out of use for a longer period of time, the bacteria and external impurities in the kitchen may infect the purified water accumulated in the storage tank. To prevent this, Ken has added an additional layer of security in the form of UV-LED protection in the storage tank, which ensures that purified water does not get re-infected by external impurities in the kitchen and stays 100 per cent pure for longer durations of dormancy”, the company said in a statement.

Similarly, the Next Gen RO are equipped with a real-time digital display of purity such as filter life and mineral content in purified water among others.