Key data from Brazil-based world's 3rd largest plane maker Embraer leaked

In yet another cyber attack on the aviation industry, Brazilian company Embraer which is the third-largest airplane maker after Boeing and Airbus, has become latest victim of a ransomware attack, the media reported on Monday.
Hackers uploaded data of Embraer employees, business contracts, photos of flight simulations and source code, among others, on the Dark Web, reports ZDNet.
"Hackers leaked some of the company's private files as revenge after the airplane maker refused to negotiate and instead chose to restore systems from backups without paying their ransom demand, the report said.
The Embraer files, stolen from the company's servers last month, were shared on a website hosted on the Dark Web, managed by the RansomExx ransomware gang.
Embraer admitted to a security breach, saying the attackers had "access to only a single environment," and that the incident caused only a temporary impact on "some of its operations."
Last week, a ransomware attack hit Switzerland-based helicopter maker Kopter after hackers broke into the company's internal network.
The hackers also encrypted the company's files and published some of them on the Internet after Kopter refused to engage with the cyber criminals.
The hackers claimed that they broke into the company's network by taking advantage of weak password used by a VPN appliance.
Ransomware gangs are now using new tactics like cold-calling to pressurise victims to make payments if the targeted organisations attempt restoration from backups.
