Key deals last week: Eight Roads's $4-mn infusion in Arevuk Advisory, more

-
ALSO READ
Private equity, venture capital flow value falls 49% in Jan, deals up 65%
Angel tax relief for startups: Funding cap for exemption raised to Rs 25 cr
Venture capital deal value grew 5 times in the last 10 years: Report
Fall in early-stage start-up funding continues: deal value down 37% in Q1
Old truths, fresh startups
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU