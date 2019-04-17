JUST IN
Key deals last week: Eight Roads's $4-mn infusion in Arevuk Advisory, more

There were 12 PE deals worth $20.86 million with 1 private equity exit in the last seven days ended April 17, 2019

First Published: Wed, April 17 2019. 22:21 IST

