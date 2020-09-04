JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Agri-tech startup Aibono raises Rs 15 cr for business growth, expansion
Business Standard

KfW IPEX-Bank offers loan of 10 mn euros to Srei Equipment Finance

The borrower, SEFL, was set up in 2008 to pool orders from individual Indian construction companies and make the newly ordered machines available to the respective users.

Topics
Srei Equipment Finance | construction firms | exports imports

BS Reporter 

Bharat Road Network
Through this commitment, KfW IPEX-Bank is helping to provide construction machinery for use in Indian infrastructure projects.

With the successful close of an export financing transaction, KfW IPEX-Bank is enabling the export of construction machinery for Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL) to India by providing a framework loan of 10 million euros, Srei said in a statement. The financing is backed by cover from Euler Hermes. Through this commitment, KfW IPEX-Bank is helping to provide construction machinery for use in Indian infrastructure projects. The financed machinery from a German construction machine manufacturer includes asphalt machines, road pavers and rollers.

"We at Srei have always believed in creating an equipment life cycle solution for our customers and in that endeavour, manufacturer partnerships become crucial. This initiative will help our German and European manufacturing partners to benefit from our strong customer connect in addition to our agile risk understanding in credit buying. We look forward to more such programmes in the future," said Devendra Kumar Vyas, managing director, SEFL.

The borrower, SEFL, was set up in 2008 to pool orders from individual Indian construction companies and make the newly ordered machines available to the respective users.
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU