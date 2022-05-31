Kinara Capital plans to add 700 employees by November

Kinara Capital, a fintech company serving Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), said on Tuesday it plans to add 700 across its 125 branches and Bengaluru head office within the next six months.

It said job opportunities are available at all levels, from new graduates to experienced senior management.

Available field roles at the branch level are positions in sales, collections, operations, credit Risk, and Internal Quality Audit (IQA), it was stated.

At its head office in Bengaluru, Kinara is seeking to fill positions across departments in data science, engineering, data platform, IT, HR, business operations, finance & accounting, marketing, products & strategy.

Founder & CEO of Kinara Capital, Hardika Shah, said: We are growing our team to support even more MSMEs, especially as we continue to expand in Tier 2 and Tier 3 geographies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)