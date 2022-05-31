Ingka-owned IKEA India to launch first store in Bengaluru on June 22

-
IKEA India (part of the Ingka Group), Swedish home furnishings retailer, said on Tuesday it will launch its first store in the city, on June 22.
The large-format store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station, it said in a statement.
IKEA India also announced Anje Heim as the Market Manager for the Karnataka market.
Heim said: IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. IKEA Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements".
Spread over 12.2 acres, the 4,60,000 sq ft IKEA Nagasandra store will feature over 7,000-plus affordable, good quality, sustainable and well-designed home furnishing IKEA products, the statement said.
The store will also house one of the largest children's play 'area 'Smland' along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies, it was stated.
IKEA started its e-commerce journey in Bengaluru, with a shopping website and an app in 2021.
